North Division Championship Series Begins Tonight
September 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
The Lancaster Stormers are Second Half North Division Champions and stand on the brink of history, poised to become the first team in Atlantic League history to win three straight championships.
We need all hands on deck! Fans are encouraged to pack Clipper Magazine Stadium for the Division Championship Games against the rival York Revolution tonight Tuesday, September 17th, and tomorrow Wednesday, September 18th.
This is your chance to be part of history as the Stormers continue their quest for another title!
DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)
Tuesday, September 17 - Sunday, September 22
Tuesday, 9/17 - Game 1 - HOME vs. York Revolution
Wednesday, 9/18, Game 2 - HOME vs. York Revolution
Friday, 9/20, Game 3 - AT York Revolution
Saturday, 9/21, Game 4 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution
Sunday, 9/22, Game 5 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution
If the Stormers were to win the North Division and advance, the Championship schedule would be as follows:
ALPB CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)
Tuesday, September 24 - Sunday, September 29
Tuesday, 9/24, Game 1 - AT South Division Champion
Wednesday, 9/25, Game 2 - AT South Division Champion
Friday, 9/27, Game 3 - Home vs. South Division Champion
Saturday, 9/28, Game 4 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion
Sunday, 9/29, Game 5 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.lancasterstormers.com/tickets- groups/2024-playoff-push/
