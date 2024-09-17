North Division Championship Series Begins Tonight

September 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers are Second Half North Division Champions and stand on the brink of history, poised to become the first team in Atlantic League history to win three straight championships.

We need all hands on deck! Fans are encouraged to pack Clipper Magazine Stadium for the Division Championship Games against the rival York Revolution tonight Tuesday, September 17th, and tomorrow Wednesday, September 18th.

This is your chance to be part of history as the Stormers continue their quest for another title!

DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)

Tuesday, September 17 - Sunday, September 22

Tuesday, 9/17 - Game 1 - HOME vs. York Revolution

Wednesday, 9/18, Game 2 - HOME vs. York Revolution

Friday, 9/20, Game 3 - AT York Revolution

Saturday, 9/21, Game 4 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution

Sunday, 9/22, Game 5 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution

If the Stormers were to win the North Division and advance, the Championship schedule would be as follows:

ALPB CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)

Tuesday, September 24 - Sunday, September 29

Tuesday, 9/24, Game 1 - AT South Division Champion

Wednesday, 9/25, Game 2 - AT South Division Champion

Friday, 9/27, Game 3 - Home vs. South Division Champion

Saturday, 9/28, Game 4 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion

Sunday, 9/29, Game 5 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.lancasterstormers.com/tickets- groups/2024-playoff-push/

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 17, 2024

North Division Championship Series Begins Tonight - Lancaster Stormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.