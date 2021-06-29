Struggles In New Jersey Continue As Cutters Fall 6-3

Williamsport's struggles when playing in New Jersey continued this afternoon as they fell to the Trenton Thunder 6-3 in a game contested at Rider University. The Cutters are now 2-5 this season when playing on the road vs. Trenton, and have dropped the last four straight games.

Isaac Nunez led the Cutters offense going 1 for 4 with a solo home run, a walk, and two runs scored. Sean Ross added to the scoring, recording a 1-for-3 day with an RBI double. Jaxon Shirley accounted for the other Cutters hit of the afternoon with a single. Dusty Stroup recorded a run scored.

Getting the start on the hill for Williamsport was Tyler Bosma, taking the loss in a five-inning outing that saw him surrender four runs, two earned, on seven hits including a home run. Bosma was able to add to the Cutters record pace of strikeouts, recording six K's against just one walk.

Max Loven was the first out of the bullpen and did his part to try and turn the tide of the ballgame, needing just seven pitches, all strikes, to retire the Thunder in order during his inning of work.

Dominic Hambley would follow out of the pen, allowing the Thunder to score two insurance runs, one earned, on a two-run home run.

Ryan Velazquez closed out the game for Williamsport, allowing two hits but not allowing another Thunder run to score.

WP: Alex Mack (1-1) LP: Tyler Bosma (0-2)

SV: Logan VanWey (4)

Crosscutters Record: 14-14-1

Next Game: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Trenton (played at Rider University), 12:00 p.m.Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, July 2, 2021 vs Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

