Bisons Smoke IronPigs in Return to Trenton

June 29, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - After a 10-2 roadtrip that saw them win five of six in both Rochester and Syracuse, the Buffalo Bisons won their third straight game on Tuesday night in their first meeting against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. In a 12-2 rout at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, the lineup used a balanced attack of 11 hits and eight walks to give T.J. Zeuch (2-3) ample run support as he won his second straight decision. Kevin Smith hit his team-leading 11th home run and drove in four, and Logan Warmoth finished 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in as he extended his hitting streak to eight straight. Despite a 95 degree first pitch temperature, 3,847 fans watched the Herd improve to 15-10 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The 'Pigs first trip to Trenton started promisingly against Zeuch, who surrendered three singles for the first run he'd allowed in the first inning all season. The final blow from Ruben Tejada made it 1-0 and put runners at the corners before Darick Hall grounded out into the shift on the right side to end the inning. Zeuch allowed two more singles in the second but was able to field a comebacker from Charlie Tilson to prevent further damage and strand a pair of runners in scoring position.

In the home second, the Bisons loaded the bases with one out on three walks from IronPigs starter Cristopher Sanchez. Dilson Herrera's fielder's choice groundout tied the score and gave him his 15th run batted in right before they broke it open for good in the third. The inning started with a single from Breyvic Valera and a walk by Major League rehabber Alejandro Kirk, allowing Smith to crush a tiebreaking three run homer deep into the left field corner for a 4-1 lead.

In the fifth, Kirk worked his second four-pitch walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch from lefthander Jakob Hernandez. A Rowdy Tellez single and a walk to Major League rehabber Danny Jansen loaded the bases for Smith and he delivered his fourth run batted in with a sacrifice fly for a 5-1 lead. Zeuch's only other blemish over his five-and-two-thirds was a line drive home run from Ryan Cordell to end his night after he had retired the previous seven IronPigs hitters.

Jeremy Beasley secured the final out before Kirby Snead, Dany Jimenez, and Curtis Taylor retired the next nine hitters in order to give the bullpen a terrific bounceback effort. The offense was far from finished and scored four more runs in the sixth inning to push the advantage to 9-2. After a single from Cullen Large and a walk by Herrera, Logan Warmoth found the gap in left center with his eighth double and 17th run batted in. Valera and Kirk delivered back-to-back sacrifice flies and Tellez rang his second home run off the right field foul pole.

During their final outburst in the seventh, the Bisons once again reloaded the bases on singles by Smith and Large plus a hit by pitch for Christian Colon. Herrera scored one with a single and Warmoth knocked home two more to put the finishing touches on a 12-2 victory to open the six-game series.

The Bisons and IronPigs series continues on Wednesday, June 30 at 7:00 PM at Trenton Thunder Ballpark when the first 1,200 fans ages 13 and up will receive a Sugar Skull Bobblehead. To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.1

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.