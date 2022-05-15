Strong Pitching Paves Way to Sod Poodles Victory

Springfield, MO - After surrendering three runs in the 1st inning, the Sod Poodles shut out the Springfield Cardinals down the stretch en route to a 5-3 victory on Saturday night at Hammons Field.

RHP Slade Cecconi (2-1) took the mound and earned the win for Amarillo in his seventh start of the year. He allowed two singles and a three-run home run to consecutive batters in the 1st inning but cruised through the rest of the start for a final line of 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.

The Sod Poodles drew just one base runner in the first two innings, and Corbin Carroll put them on the board in the 3rd with a solo home run. The homer was Carroll's Arizona farm-leading 11th of the year, and his sixth in his last six games.

Cecconi allowed just two combined base runners in the 2nd and 3rd innings, and Amarillo tied it up in the top of the 4th. Dominic Fletcher drew a walk and Jorge Barrosa scored him on a two-out, two-run home run to right field.

The Sod Poodles jumped ahead for good with one run in the top of the 5th, putting Cecconi in line for the win. After the first two batters of the inning struck out, Carroll drew a walk and Eduardo Diaz was hit by a pitch. Andy Yerzy came through in the clutch spot, scoring the go-ahead run on an RBI double to the right-field wall.

The offense continued to threaten into the later innings, putting two base runners on in the 6th and three in the 7th. Carroll added the insurance run in the top of the 7th, scoring on a passed ball.

The Amarillo bullpen was excellent in their four innings of relief, allowing just two hits while striking out five. Brett de Geus struck out one in the 6th, and Ryan Weiss struck out two in two innings of work. Both relievers were rewarded with a hold.

Blake Workman came on in the bottom of the 9th in his third save opportunity of the year. He breezed through the 9th, allowing one hit and striking out two while earning his second save of 2022.

Springfield out-hit Amarillo 7-6, but the Sod Poodles edged them in the clutch, batting 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Fletcher led the way with two hits, and Barrosa's two RBI were the most on the team.

Amarillo and Springfield will meet again for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, May 15, with first pitch at 6:05 PM. RHP Bryce Jarvis (2-1, 6.93 ERA) will start for the Soddies against Springfield's RHP Kyle Leahy (1-4, 7.58 ERA).

