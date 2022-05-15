RockHounds Ride Long Ball in Finale

MIDLAND - The RockHounds belted four home runs, including three to supply a seven-run fourth, powering their 13-10 victory over the Hooks Sunday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland went 5-1 in the series while scoring nine runs or more in seven of their last eight games.

With Tyler Brown facing the minimum through three, Corpus Christi carried a 2-0 edge into the fourth. The RockHounds, as they did in the home fourth on Saturday, proceeded to score seven times on seven hits, with Jordan Diaz, Kyle McCann and Shane Selman going deep. McCann hit three home runs in the series.

The Hooks made it a 7-5 game the fifth by drawing three walks to start the inning. Yainer Diaz cashed in with a sac fly, with Justin Dirden and Bryan Arias notching RBI singles.

Jeremy Eiermanï»¿'s three-run home run in the home half highlighted a four-run outburst as Midland pushed ahead, 11-5.

Corpus Christi rallied for five in the eighth to cut it to a one-run game. Ross Adolph began the outburst by belting a two-run home run over the high wall in left. Following a Jose Alvarez single and Wilyer Abreu walk, Luke Berryhill smoked a two-run double toward the left-field corner. Yainer Diaz completed the uprising with a two-out RBI double to right-center.

Three consecutive singles against lefty Julio Robaina enabled Midland to manufacture a pair of insurance runs in the home half.

The Hooks open a six-game series at Frisco Tuesday morning. First pitch 11 AM.

