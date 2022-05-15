Big Fourth Boosts Hounds

MIDLAND - The RockHounds sent 11 men to bat in a seven-run fourth inning Saturday night, fueling a 9-6 victory over Corpus Christi before 5,952 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland has scored nine runs or more in six of its last seven games.

The Hounds struck first Saturday thanks to a two-out RBI single by Devin Foyle in the opening frame, taking advantage of a pair of walks.

Corpus Christi evened the game at 1 in the third when Wilyer Abreu stroked a lead-off double to right-center. Ross Adolph immediately cashed in with an RBI single through the right side of the infield.

The Hooks then pushed in front, 4-1, by sending seven to bat in the fourth against Colin Peluseï»¿. Singles by Justin Dirden, Shay Whitcomb, and Bryan Arias accounted for the first marker. Abreu shot another double to right-center for the second. Arias came home on a ground out by Adolph.

Midland answered immediately, scoring seven times on seven hits (four doubles), one walk and a sac fly in the home half opposite Angel Macuare and Chandler Caseyï»¿.

Cesar Salazar cut into the Hounds advantage with a two-run home run into the right-field bullpen in the sixth.

Wandisson Charlesï»¿, Bryce Conleyï»¿, and Garrett Acton teamed for four frames of scoreless relief for Midland. Acton earned his second save in as many nights. Hooks hitters were 3-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

Down in the series, 4-1, the Hooks turn to Tyler Brown in Saturday's finale. Matt Milburn is the probable starter for Midland. First pitch 2 PM.

