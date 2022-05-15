Jarvis Strikes out 10, But Sod Poodles Fall in Extras

May 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Springfield, MO -- Diamondbacks' No. 7 prospect Bryce Jarvis dazzled with a season-high 10 strikeouts on Sunday night but the Sod Poodles fell 7-6 in the 11-inning series finale against Springfield.

Jarvis (2-1) was excellent in six innings of work, striking out 10 of the 21 batters he faced without allowing a run. He only allowed four baserunners and excited in the top 7th with the Sod Poodles leading 2-0. The quality start was his second of the year, and his 10 srikeouts were the second-most in his career and most by an Amarillo pitcher this season.

The Sod Poodles put four baserunners on through the first four innings, and finally broke the scoreless game with a run in the 5th. Jorge Barrosa led off the inning with a single and he was advanced to third after a Jancarlos Cintron single and a groundout. Drew Stankiewicz scored Barrosa on a safety squeeze. Cintron was stranded at second to end the inning.

Barrosa led off the top of the 7th as well, and the Sod Poodles scored again. He led off the frame with a double and advanced to third on a groundout. With two outs, Barrosa gave Amarillo a 2-0 lead by scoring on a balk.

Jarvis recorded a strikeout in every inning, including striking out the side in the 3rd. He was in line for the win when he was relieved by Josh Green in the bottom of the 7th.

Springfield capitalizd on the pitching change by scoring two runs off Green in the 7th. He allowed a solo home run to the first batter he faced, struck out the second, and hit the third with a pitch. Two batters later, the baserunner was scored on a two-out RBI double.

After Blake Rogers kept the game tied with a 1-2-3 8th, the Sod Poodles jumped ahead in the 9th and 10th, but blew both save opportunities. Dominic Fletcher led off the 9th with a double and he advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Barrosa then drew a walk to put runners at the corners. Cintron scored them both on a two-RBI double, his team-leading 12th double of the year.

Up two in the bottom of the 9th, Manager Shawn Roof stuck with Rogers on the mound. He retired the first batter, but the next launched a solo home run to bring the Cardinals within one, 4-3. Rogers was then relieved by Junior Garcia, who allowed a home run to the first batter he faced to tie the game. The next runner singled and advanced all the way to third on a groundout and a balk, but was stranded.

With Stankiewicz at second as the courtesy runner to start the 10th, Corbin Carroll moved him to third with a leadoff single and Diaz scored him on a sacrifice fly. The speedy Corbin Carroll then flexed his baserunning skills by advancing to second on a wild pitch, stealing third base, and put the Soddies on top by two by scoring on a wild pitch with two outs.

Garcia stayed on for the bottom of the 10th and a wild pitch advanced the courtesy runner to third. He was then scored on a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, Springfield's fourth solo home run of the game tied the game at six.

Fletcher was the courtesy runner in the 11th, but he was tagged out on a fielder's choice to start the inning. The next two batters struck out swinging. Ty Tice came on in the bottom of the frame, and a wild pitch moved the runner to third with no outs. Tice struck out the next batter and intentionally walked the one after to set up a potential double play, but a sacrifice fly walked it off for Springfield.

Both teams had eight hits and committed one error. Seven Sod Poodles had a hit, and Cintron led the offense with two hits and two RBI. Amarillo batted 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and were caught stealing twice. The pitching staff struck out 14 and walked just two.

After splitting the series 3-3, Amarillo will return home to face the Tulsa Drillers in a six-game series beginning at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 17. The opening game will be a morning game with first pitch at 11:05 AM. RHP Denyi Olivero (0-2, 7.62 ERA) is scheduled for the start.

Notes:

No Longer A Teenager: OF Dominic Fletcher went 1-for-4 tonight and extended his active hitting streak to 20 games. His streak is not only the longest active streak in the Texas League, but it is also the longest hitting streak of any player in MiLB or MLB this season. He also drew a walk and scored a run. The second-year Sod Poodle continues to have an exceptional year at the plate and is now batting .342 and ranks fifth in the Texas League with 41 hits. Tonight's performance did snap his streak of six straight games with multiple hits, but he still batted .440 (11-for-25) in the series.

Nice, Bryce!: RHP Bryce Jarvis, Arizona's No. 7 prospect, dazzled tonight with 10 strikeouts and just one hit allowed. The strikeout total was the second-highest of his career, after he notched 11 in two separate starts last season. The dominiant effort was a welcome sight for the former Duke Blue Devil after he allowed five earned runs in just 0.2 IP in his game one start of the series. The quality start was his second of the season and he now sits at 2-1 with a 5.58 ERA and 31 strikeouts through his first seven games of 2022.

Check, Please: The Sod Poodles pitching staff notched 14 strikeouts tonight, their most in an extra-innings game this season, surpassing the 12 they had in an 11-inning victory on April 22 at home against San Antonio. The two-touchdown K total was the second-most in any game this season after the Soddies struck out 16 in a nine-inning game on April 24 against San Antonio. Bryce Jarvis also set the single-game team high with 10 strikeouts, passing Drey Jameson's nine on April 26 at Northwest Arkansas.

Sizzlin' Cintron: INF Jancarlos Cintron came through with a clutch at-bat in the top of the 9th, scoring two on a two-RBI double to put the Sod Poodles up 4-2. The two-bagger was his 12th of the year, the most of any Arizona minor leaguer. His two hits also extended his active hitting streak to seven games, and he is batting .394 (15-for-38) with four doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the streak.

Aggressive Runners: The Sod Poodles were extremely active on the base path tonight, deploying all kinds of baserunning antics. Drew Stankiewicz scored a run on an RBI safety squeeze, the second successful squeeze of 2022. Blaze Alexander laid down a sacrifice bunt as well. Corbin Carroll stole the lone base of the evening, but the Soddies capitalized by advancing on three Cardinals wild pitches. Alexander and Eduardo Diaz were also both caught stealing second base.

Splitting Series: Amarillo is now 1-0-4 in their first five six-game series of the season. After dropping two of three to the Midland RockHounds to start the year, Amarillo split their first six-gamer of the year in Tulsa. They then came home and took four from San Antonio for their first series win and have now split (3-3) their last three series against Northwest Arkansas, Midland, and Springfield.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.