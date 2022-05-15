Cardinals Walk It Off in 11 Innings, Split Series with Sod Poodles

May 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals refused to bow out of tonight's game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, walking it off in 11 innings from an RBI sac fly from pinch hitter Matt Koperniak. The Cardinals (14-19) split the series 3-3 with the Sod Poodles (17-16).

Decisions:

W: RHP Grant Black (2-3)

L: RHP Ty Tice (0-1)

Notables:

-1B Chandler Redmond went 2-for-5 with a solo HR in the 7th

-C Pedro Pages tallied a solo-HR in the 9th

-3B Malcom Nuñez went 1-for-2 with a game-tying solo-HR in the bottom of the 9th

-RF Moisés Gómez broke his HR-skid in the bottom of the 10th with a 2-out, solo-HR to keep the Cards alive

On deck:

-Tuesday, May 17, 7:05pm - SPR LHP Domingo Robles (1-1, 4.02) @ WCH RHP Matt Canterino (0-1, 1.31)

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.