Strong Fifth Inning Not Enough as Doughboys Defeat River Riders

Published on June 14, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.- Elizabethton rallied, but ran out of time in an 11-8 loss to Johnson City at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The River Riders fell to 4-5, while the Doughboys earned their first home victory of the 2026 season.

How it Happened:

Elizabethton struck first with an RBI double from Noah Haught in the first inning to give the River Riders a 1-0 lead. It would be the only lead of the game for the River Riders, and it would only last through the top of the inning.

When Johnson City came to the plate in the first, they counterpunched with five runs. Eli Thurmond lined a three-RBI triple down the left field line, Nate Eisfelder drove in Thurmond thanks to a double, and Brennan Seigler followed up Eisfelder with an RBI double of his own to make it 5-1 Doughboys.

Both teams traded runs in the third. The River Riders scored after a sacrifice groundout from Evan Damario, and Seigler tallied his third RBI off a single to make the score 6-2 Johnson City.

In the fourth, Kenyon Hughes Jr smashed a solo home run to right center, and Thurmond added on a sacrifice fly RBI to give Johnson City a 9-2 lead. Elizabethton needed a big inning to come back in the ballgame, and they would get it.

The River Riders scored six runs in the fifth inning alone. Cole Pladson's first hit of the day was an RBI single, pinch-hitter Matt Evans skied a sacrifice fly to center, Pladson scored off an error from third baseman Noah Cox, and Austin Rose drilled a two-run homer to left field to get Elizabethton back into the game. The Doughboys still lead, but only by one run, 9-8.

The game remained neck and neck until the sixth inning when Johnson City delivered two insurance runs. Holden Pantier crushed a 407-foot solo home run to left center, and Jack Jones lined a sharp RBI single to give the Doughboys a more comfortable 11-8 lead.

Due to Appy League rules, Sunday games always go seven innings instead of the traditional nine innings for most baseball games. As a result, Johnson City won the ballgame when the River Riders failed to score in the seventh.

Game Notes:

The Doughboys outhit the River Riders 14-12 in the contest.

Rose had a standout day, with his 3 RBI leading Elizabethton.

Thurmond was the offensive MVP with 4 RBI for Johnson City.

Colin Bolla took the loss; he started but allowed five earned runs in only one inning.

Up Next:

The River Riders (4-5) will take a day off before playing a three-game home series against the Burlington Sock Puppets (5-3) from Tuesday to Thursday. First pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.