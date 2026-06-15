River Turtles Surge Ahead Late to Beat Flyboys Following Lengthy Rain Delay

Published on June 14, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







PULASKI, Va. - Pulaski surged late following a rain delay in the top of the fifth, halting Greeneville's momentum and securing a 6-2 win to even the season series with the Flyboys on Sunday.

The bullpen game was in full effect for Greeneville as the Flyboys turned to a new pitcher nearly every inning of the game.

The River Turtles got the scoring started in the bottom of the second as catcher Ryland Duson drove in right fielder Sebastian Norman after Will Yeary allowed Norman aboard with a single.

Greeneville answered in the top of the third inning. Second baseman Deacon Nelson reached first on a throwing error by second baseman John Michael Szefc. Nelson then stole second on the next pitch and advanced to third after Duson's throw sailed into the outfield, setting up Flyboys catcher Nelson Grajales-Vazquez for a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 1-1.

Carson Brumbaugh came on in relief of Evan Williams in the bottom of the fourth, when Pulaski regained the lead. Brumbaugh walked third baseman Aubrey Kearns before Brady Elrod reached on an error, moving Kearns to third. First baseman Jesse Brown added to Pulaski's momentum with a sacrifice fly that scored Kearns and gave the River Turtles a 2-1 advantage.

Sean Goldy found himself in trouble early in the top of the fifth after loading the bases with one out. Greeneville appeared ready to capitalize and keep the momentum rolling, but a rain delay had other plans, sending both teams off the field for an hour and a half and stopping the Flyboys' rally.

When play resumed, Bryan Williams Jr. delivered for Greeneville with an RBI that tied the game at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

But then Pulaski broke the game open and never looked back.

After capitalizing on defensive miscues - including multiple errors by shortstop Carson Ray - the River Turtles plated four runs in the inning. John Michael Szefc delivered a two-run single while Sebastian Norman and Brady Elrod each added RBI hits to extend the lead to 6-2.

Greeneville threatened little the rest of the way as Pulaski's pitching shut the door effectively. The Flyboys put two runners aboard in the sixth but stranded both, and their final opportunity in the seventh ended with a game-ending double play.

Up Next:

The Flyboys return home to face the Johnson City Doughboys in a three-game series beginning June 16, with two games at home and one on the road.

Following that series, Greeneville will host the Danville Otterbots for three games as the Flyboys look to avenge losses suffered earlier this month.

Tickets are available at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling 423-609-7400. For weather updates and team information, follow @gflyboys on Facebook, Instagram and X.







Appalachian League Stories from June 14, 2026

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