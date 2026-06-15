Axmen Take Down Bluefield for Their First Home Win in Sudden Death

Published on June 14, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Kingsport took home the sudden death win with a walk-off from Trey Jozwiakowski on Sunday. The 6-6 win was the first for Kingsport in their home stadium this season.

The Axmen trailed by one run in the bottom of the seventh when debutant Kyuss Gargett hit a double down the left field line. With one out, Kingsport had the tying run in scoring position.

However, Bluefield left fielder Alex Myers kicked the ball around in the left field corner and Gargett did not stop running, getting waved around towards home. There was no throw as Gargett stepped on home plate, tying the game with a Little League home run.

Bluefield then got out of the seventh and the Axmen elected to bat in the sudden death. BJ Gibson entered as a pinch runner, and Dylan Passo singled up the middle to put two on with no outs.

The runners advanced 90 feet when Trent Rudge got called for a balk. After striking out the next batter, Bluefield intentionally walked Jacob to load the bases in hopes of getting a double play.

Then Jozwiakowski entered the box, hitless on the day to this point. On the 1-1 pitch, Jozwiakowski lined the ball into left for a hit.

Gibson got a late start as he was prepared to tag up, but as soon as the ball dropped, he darted home. The throw came in late as Gibson dove headfirst across the plate safely.

Jozwiakowski then got piled upon in celebration as the Axmen captured their first home win of the 2026 campaign.







Appalachian League Stories from June 14, 2026

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