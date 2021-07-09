Strong Effort from Von Schamann Spoiled in Opener

(York, Pa.): Duke von Schamann tossed seven strong innings but untimely miscues spoiled the opener of a three-game weekend series as the York Revolution fell to the Long Island Ducks, 5-2 on Friday night at PeoplesBank Park.

York opened the scoring in the second, scoring on a wild pitch. James Harris collected a one-out infield hit to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and stole second. After advancing to third on a ground out, Harris sprinted home on a wild pitch from Ducks starter Darin Downs for a 1-0 lead.

Long Island scored three times in the third on four hits and a Revs error. With one out, Breland Almadova doubled to right and Vladimir Frias singled to the same spot. With runners on the corners, Steve Lombardozzi reached on an error on a ground ball that eluded first baseman Carlos Castro, allowing Almadova to score. L.J. Mazzilli and Sal Giardina followed with run-scoring knocks for the 3-1 lead.

The Revs got a run back in the fifth. Tyler Hill and Darian Sandford reached on back-to-back base hits to start the inning. Melky Mesa drove in Hill with a single slammed off the Arch Nemesis to make it a one-run game at 3-2.

Long Island scored two unearned runs to put the game away in the ninth. After two quick outs, the Ducks loaded the bases on Revs reliever Alberto Rodriguez. Mazzilli hit a ground ball to short that hit the heel of Yan Sanchez' glove allowing Almadova and Frias to score.

von Schamann (2-4) suffered the loss despite putting forth a quality start. The righthander went a season-high seven innings, allowing three runs (two earned), on six hits, no walks, and three strikeouts. He allowed just one hit after the third inning.

