Fox 5 DC Zip Trip Coming to Regency Furniture Stadium

July 9, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) Fox 5 DC, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, and Explore Charles County announced on Friday morning that Fox 5 DC's Zip Trip is coming to Regency Furniture Stadium on Friday, July 16th from 6-11 AM. Join Fox 5 DC for the best that Charles County has to offer at the first fan-attended Zip Trip post-COVID.

The Zip Trip will have stands representing Charles County's finest and most recognizable establishments, and will honor local heroes. Admission is free, and concession stands will be open for coffee and light snacks. "Fox 5 DC's Zip Trips highlight the premier locations in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. We have been looking forward to this for a long time, and are thrilled to be selected as the first fan-attended post-Covid Zip Trip," said Blue Crabs Marketing Manager, Sam Rubin.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.