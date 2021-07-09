Rogers, Howard Hit Slams in Series Opener

Clipper Magazine Stadium has been named the best ballpark in the MLB Partner Leagues.

The Gastonia Honey Hunters could not agree more.

Gastonia crushed four homers, including two grand slams on Friday evening as the Honey Hunters belted the host Lancaster Barnstormers, 18-2 in the opener of a three-game series.

It marked the fourth consecutive time that the Honey Hunters have pillaged the Lancaster ballpark. In their four games here, the guys from Gastonia have clubbed 15 homers and scored a whopping 60 runs. They have won all four contests, three by huge margins.

Friday night's game was over almost before it began. Gastonia reached Junior Rincon for three runs in the first without the benefit of a homer. Josh Sale singled home Mike Papi. Jason Rogers scored on a force play grounder, and Jake Skole made it 3-0 with a single into center.

Rincon never got an out in the second, loading the bases on two walks and a bunt single before Rogers unloaded the night's first slam. The next four batters also reached base, one on an error, to account for a fifth run before Yoel Espinal took over.

Espinal cooled off Gastonia for a couple innings before loading the bases with one out in the fourth. Jordan Howard then cranked his first professional homer and the night's second homer.

Only Danny Taggart met with any success, throwing three scoreless innings of relief. The onslaught continued with a pair of solo shots by Howard and Papi in the eighth. Blake Gailen yielded a pair of unearned runs in the ninth.

Jailen Peguero (3-1) put the game on cruise control. He tossed no-hit baseball for six innings. The 40 year-old's dreams of Atlantic League immortality were dashed in the seventh when Alejandro De Aza walked, and Gailen followed with a single to right.

Lancaster managed a pair of runs off the bullpen in the ninth.

Dominic DiSabatino (4-3) will look for his fourth straight win on Saturday evening. He will be matched up against fellow right-hander William Kirwan (2-3). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans not in attendance may view the game on the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Caleb Gindl's streak of games scoring a run ended at 17...Anderson De La Rosa extended his hitting streak to seven games...LeDarious Clark started the game as the DH and never batted...Lancaster had only one player available off the bench so pitchers took three at bats in the game.

