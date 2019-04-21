Stripers Rally Late, Defeat Durham

April 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





DURHAM, N.C. - The Gwinnett Stripers (8-9) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on to defeat the Durham Bulls (6-10) by a 7-6 score on Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Gwinnett avoided the three-game sweep and snapped a five-game losing streak with the win.

Scoring Recap: Durham scored six runs over the first two innings off rehabbing Mike Foltynewicz, but the Stripers answered back with two-run home runs from both Alex Jackson (1) and Adam Duvall (2) off Andrew Moore to make it 6-4 through four innings. In the seventh, Gwinnett pulled ahead 7-6 as Jack Lopez ripped an RBI single, Andres Blanco laced a game-tying RBI double, and a throwing error from right fielder Jake Smolinski allowed Lopez to score the go-ahead run.

Stripers Stats: Making his fourth rehab start for the Stripers, Foltynewicz threw 89 pitches (59 strikes) over 5.1 innings, yielding six runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out two in a no-decision. Andres Santiago (W, 1-1) tossed 2.1 scoreless, one-hit innings and struck out two, and Thomas Burrows (S, 3) struck out two over 1.1 innings to hold the lead. Jackson and Duvall each went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. Ryan LaMarre went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Bulls Stats: Moore threw 5.0 innings with four runs on four hits, one walk and three strikeouts in a no-decision. He allowed the homers to both Jackson and Duvall. Austin Pruitt (L, 1-1) blew the save with three runs - two earned - over 2.0 innings. Nate Lowe finished 3-for-4 with a home run (3) and three RBIs.

Postgame Notes: Jackson's homer was his first since August 9, 2018 with Gwinnett at Buffalo. Blanco's RBI double extended his on-base streak to 11 games. Foltynewicz is 1-1 with a 6.11 ERA through four rehab starts with the Stripers.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 23): Gwinnett vs. Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Kyle Wright (0-1, 11.25 ERA) for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Indians. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.