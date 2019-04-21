Mets Sweep Red Sox with 4-1 Win on Sunday Afternoon
April 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Pawtucket Red Sox with a 4-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. This is third series win for the Mets this year and their first series sweep.
Syracuse (10-7) took a lead in the bottom of the first inning for the third game in a row. Grégor Blanco singled, and both Todd Frazier and Adeiny Hechavarria walked to load the bases. Carlos Gómez and Travis Taijeron each followed with sacrifice flies to right field, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth, Taijeron walked, and Danny Espinosa singled. Both runners moved up to second and third base on a wild pitch by Mike Shawaryn. Tomas Nido followed with the game's third sacrifice fly, scoring Taijeron for a 3-0 lead.
Pawtucket (7-9) scored it's first run in the top of the fifth. Gorkys Hernandez walked, and Mike Miller reached on an error to put runners at first and second. After the runners moved up on a groundout, Bryce Brentz knocked an RBI single to the left side, scoring Hernandez from third base to cut the Mets' lead to two, 3-1.
Syracuse took that run back in the bottom of the frame. Blanco singled, advanced to second on a balk, and scored on Hechavarría's RBI single to left field for a 4-1 edge.
The Mets had another stellar pitching performance. Starter Casey Coleman struck out five batters over four scoreless innings. Out of the bullpen, Eric Hanhold, Tim Peterson, Ryan O'Rourke, and Arquimedes Caminero combined to allow one unearned run over the game's final five innings. Syracuse's pitching staff stranded 13 Pawtucket runners on base.
Syracuse begins a four-game series against the Buffalo Bisons on Monday night at NBT Bank Stadium. LHP Héctor Santiago is scheduled to be on the mound for the Mets opposite RHP Jacob Waguespack for the Bisons. First pitch is schedule for 6:35 p.m.
