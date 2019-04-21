Bulls Start Fast But Fall to Stripers

April 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls built a strong lead early in the contest but couldn't hang on, losing to the Gwinnett Stripers by a final score of 7-6 Sunday evening at the DBAP.

The Bulls jumped out to a big lead on the rehabbing starter Mike Foltynewicz, with six runs in the first two innings. Nate Lowe started the scoring with an RBI single that quickly put the Bulls up 1-0. Christian Arroyo and Kean Wong continued the onslaught, with RBI doubles to bring the lead up to 4-0 through an inning. After Bulls starter Andrew Moore allowed two earned runs in the top of the second, Lowe punctuated a big day with a two-run home run to make the score 6-2.

The Stripers chipped away at the deficit, beginning in the fourth inning, with a two-run home run by Adam Duvall. Moore exited with a 6-4 lead, after recording five innings for his longest start of the season.

The Stripers struck for three runs in the seventh inning to go in front for good, with RBI's from Jack Lopez and Andres Blanco off reliever Austin Pruitt proved to be the difference. Pruitt (1-1) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) in two innings. Andres Santiago (1-1) earned the victory with 2.1 frames of scoreless relief, and Thomas Burrows picked up his third save of the year with a spotless 1.1 innings.

Lowe finished the contest 3-for-4 with three RBI's, while Wong and Jake Cronenworth each chipped in a pair of hits.

The Bulls head out on the road for a lengthy road-trip beginning in Louisville on Tuesday with three games against the Bats. The Bulls return home on April 29th for a three-game series against the Norfolk Tides.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.