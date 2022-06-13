Streaking Spitters Sweep Home Stand

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-6) took down the Rockford Rivets (7-7) 6-1 on Monday to sweep the home stand and win their sixth straight game.

They struck right away with a three-run first. Camden Traficante singled home two runs with two outs. He scored later in the inning on a steal of home.

Jeremy Neff (1-0, 0.00) picked up the win in his season debut. The Richmond lefty went five innings allowing just three hits and one unearned run. Neff struck out seven.

Traverse City answered an unearned Rockford run in the top of the fifth with two in the bottom half. Colin Summerhill doubled home Evan Orzech, and three batters later Trey Truitt walked in a run with the bases loaded. Summerhill finished 3-3 with two doubles, RBI, run, and a walk.

Orzech added a two-out RBI single in the sixth, and that's all the bullpen needed. The trio of Jake Michel, Coby Greiner and Anthony Ramirez pitched the last four innings, allowing just one baserunner. They struck out five batters to seal the game and sweep.

Up Next

The Pit Spitters hit the road for six games in five days. They start a four-game series in Kenosha on Tuesday against the Kingfish. First pitch Tuesday scheduled for 6:36 CT. Aaron Forrest (1-0, 2.25) will start.

