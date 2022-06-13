Rain Halts Battle Jacks-Growlers Game in the Fourth

KALAMAZOO, MI - Monday's game between the Battle Creek Battle Jacks and Kalamazoo Growlers has been postponed to a later date. As it stands, the Growlers lead the Battle Jacks 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

After an error by Kalamazoo in the second, the Battle Jacks got on the board first. Dillon Kark smoked a double that nearly left the yard in left to drive in Aaron Dolney.

The Growlers bounced back with three runs in the third. Ryan Dykstra drove in two with a double to right, and another run came home on a bases-loaded walk to hand Kalamazoo the 3-1 advantage.

Then, a heavy thunderstorm riddled with hail pelted Homer Stryker Field during the bottom of the fourth inning, while Kalamazoo's Connor Schuman was up to the plate with a 3-1 count. It caused a nearly two-hour long rain delay before the game was called.

The Battle Jacks (8-5) travel to Rockford next for a four-game series that will be played over three days. First pitch for Tuesday's game against the Rivets is slated for 7:35 p.m. ET.

