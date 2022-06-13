Rockers Look to Sweep Lakeshore

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers host the Lakeshore Chinooks for the first time this season Monday at Capital Credit Union Park, trying to win back-to-back games and sweeping the Chinooks.

First pitch Monday is set for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame concert performed by Brian James and gates set to open at 5:35. Monday's game will also be the first of several Free Hot Dog Mondays. Fans can get free hot dogs for 90 minutes immediately after the gates open.

Both teams enter this matchup at 4-9 on the campaign. With a win, Green Bay looks to leapfrog Lakeshore in the Great Lakes West standings.

In Sunday afternoon's contest against the Chinooks, the Rockers shutout Lakeshore in Mequon, 7-0.

Green Bay starter Dylan Carter went the distance. He hurled a complete game shutout while allowing just five hits and one walk. He fanned eight in the effort as well.

As for Monday's game, the Rockers will start Chris Sleeper from West Virginia University for the first time this season.

In 14 appearances (four starts) with the Mountaineers in 2022, Sleeper posted a 3-4 record over 421/3 innings pitched and an ERA of 3.61

The Chinooks will start Eric Chalus out of Kent State University. Chalus threw 562/3 innings of work collegiately and posted a 5.56 ERA.

Following this matchup, The Rockers travel to Wausau on Tuesday to play the Woodchucks for the third time this year. First pitch from Athletic Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game and group tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

