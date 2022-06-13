Loggers Defeated in Bismarck, 12-8
June 13, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
La Crosse's effort to win their first series of the summer will have to wait, as the Larks bats continue to stay alive, scoring a combined 44 runs in their last 5 contests.
Starting for the Loggers was right-hander Edward Berry (Swarthmore College), who came into the game with an ERA of 2.53. That statistic rose as Bismarck tagged Berry for 4 runs, 3 of which were earned, through two frames. Brett Stuessel (MATC) took the loss, giving up 6 runs in 2.0 innings of relief.
Several players for the Larks led the way offensively. Lead-off man Khalid Collymore (Montevello) went 2-3 and scored a team-leading 3 runs. Kaden Cardoso (Minot State), Aaron Mann (Drury), and Jackson Beaman (Missouri) each collected 2 hits on the night as well.
The Larks also caught the home run bug, with two players going deep for their first homers of the summer. Jake Hjelle (Minnesota-Crookston) hit a solo shot in the 3rd inning and Northwoods League veteran Spencer Sarringar (Northern State) belted a devastating grand-slam in the 4th.
Morgan McCloud (Texas Wesleyan) got the nod for Bismarck, making his second start. The 6-7 Texan recorded a scoreless first inning, before struggling the rest of the way. His book was closed after 4.0 innings, in which he allowed 6 runs on 6 hits, 4 walks, and 6 strikeouts. Andrew Patton (Columbia College) earned the win, tallying 2.0 innings of work while giving up 2 runs.
The Lumberman stayed even with the Larks in the hit column, including an abundance of extra-base knocks. The Loggers had 6 extra-base hits on the evening, deriving from five players. Leading the way was Carson Hornung (South Carolina). He was a homer shy of the cycle, going 3-4 with a double and a triple. Xavier Casserilla (Wichita State) also had multiple hits, posting a 2-5 outing with a double and an RBI.
The Loggers will look to conclude their four-game series against the Larks with a split, as they return to Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field tonight before heading back home tomorrow, June 14th. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm in Bismarck.
