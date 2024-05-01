Streak Snapped by Shutout

May 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Adam Mazur and three relievers combined to carry the San Antonio Missions to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night. The Travs were limited to six hits and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and had their five-game winning streak snapped. Cole Young and Grant Witherspoon had two hit games. Three Travs relievers limited the Missions to only one run on one hit, a homer, over the final six innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Brandon Valenzuela made the Travs pay for three consecutive walks with a two-run single in the third inning to put San Antonio up by three.

* Arkansas loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third inning but a double play extinguished the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Logan Gragg: 2 IP, BB, K

* RHP Jared Bayless: 2 IP

News and Notes

* The Travs were shutout for the second time this season.

* Harry Ford reached base three times including two walks, his sixth game of the season with multiple walks.

Up Next

The series against San Antonio continues on Thursday night. RHP Juan Mercedes (1-0, 2.75) starts against LHP Robby Snelling (0-1, 3.86). It is a $3 Thursday with first pitch at 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.