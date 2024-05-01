Drillers Club Three Homers, Cards Fall 11-0

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers (11-11) hit three home runs while the Cardinals (15-8) managed just three hits as Springfield suffered its first shutout of the season, falling 11-0 on Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa. After a 14-3 start, the Cardinals have dropped five of their last six contests.

Decisions:

W: Ben Casparius (2-1)

L: Tekoah Roby (1-1)

Notables:

The Cardinals managed a season-low three hits and were shut out for the first time this season.

Bryan Torres extended his on-base streak to 18 straight games with a one-out walk in the eighth inning, and Jeremy Rivas extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a two-out single in the second inning.

Nathan Church had his 13-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 afternoon.

Springfield catcher Jimmy Crooks returned from a 10-game absence after being placed on the 7-day IL on April 20.

Outfielder Mike Antico made his first start for Springfield in 2024 since being added to the roster from Triple-A Memphis on April 25.

The three home runs allowed by Cardinal pitching matches a season high.

On Deck:

Thursday at Tulsa: SPR RHP Edwin Nuñez (0-1, 8.44) vs TUL RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayer (1-1, 5.59)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

