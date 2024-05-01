Mazur Paves the Way in Shutout Victory

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers Wednesday night. After suffering the loss on Tuesday, the Missions bounced back with a 4-0 shutout victory on Wednesday. Adam Mazur secured his second win with six scoreless frames. Meanwhile, Jakob Marsee homered, and Brandon Valenzuela drove in two runs.

Danny Wirchansky was the starting pitcher for the Travelers. The Missions wasted little time in taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. With two men down, Nathan Martorella singled to keep the inning alive. Cole Cummings drove him in with a double to right-center field. The Missions took a 1-0 lead.

Adam Mazur was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The Travelers nearly tied the game in the bottom of the first frame. With one man down, Spencer Packard singled to right field. Harry Ford made it back-to-back singles. Tyler Locklear flew out and Alberto Rodriguez grounded out to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio added to their lead with two runs in the top of the third inning. Jakob Marsee and Martorella drew back-to-back one-out walks. After executing a double steal, Cummings drew a walk to lead the bases. Brandon Valenzuela drove in two runs with a base hit to right field. The Missions had a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas again threatened to score in the third inning. Cole Young hit a one-out single. Packard and Ford drew back-to-back walks and loaded the bases. Locklear grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Missions plated their fourth run of the game in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Reid Morgan, Marsee hit a two-out solo home run. His second long ball of the season made it a 4-0 game for the Missions.

Mazur recorded a quality start for the Missions en route to his second win of the season. The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and two walks. Along the way, he struck out five batters. Jason Blanchard took the mound for the Missions in the seventh inning.

Blanchard allowed one hit and two walks in a scoreless seventh frame. Woo-Suk allowed two walks during a scoreless eighth inning. Blanchard struck out three batters in his inning while Go punched out two.

Jayvien Sandridge took the mound for San Antonio in the bottom of the ninth inning. After retiring the first batter, the southpaw allowed a ground-rule double to Grant Witherspoon. A balk from Sandridge advanced Witherspoon 90 feet. Jared Oliva flew out for the second out. Young grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-0

With the win, San Antonio improves to 12-11 on the season

Second shutout win of the season (also shutout Wichita on April 23rd)

Adam Mazur (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 5 K

Danny Wirchansky (Travelers starter): L, 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #33 MLB): Scheduled to pitch May 2nd

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 5 K

Jakob Marsee (#9 Padres prospect): 1-2, HR, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB

Ryan Bergert (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 3rd

Nathan Martorella (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2 R, BB

Austin Krob (#14 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#15 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 4th

Brandon Valenzuela (#16 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2 RBI, E

Cole Young (#1 Mariners prospect, #34 MLB): 2-5, K

Harry Ford (#2 Mariners prospect, #35 MLB): 1-2, 2 BB, K

Tyler Locklear (#8 Mariners prospect): 0-4, K, GIDP

Logan Evans (#20 Mariners prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 4th

Alberto Rodriguez (#23 Mariners prospect): 0-3, BB, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday, May 2nd. Left-hander Robby Snelling (0-1, 3.86) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Juan Mercedes (1-0, 2.75) is scheduled to pitch for the Travelers. Thursday's first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park.

