Strasburg to Make Rehab Start in Fredericksburg on Tuesday

May 22, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - In conjunction with the Washington Nationals, the Fredericksburg Nationals announce that three-time MLB All-Star and 2019 World Series MVP starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg will start Tuesday's Fredericksburg Nationals game against the Salem Red Sox at Virginia Credit Union Stadium as part of a minor league rehab assignment. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Media wanting to attend Tuesday's game should email Eric Bach at mediarelations@frednats.com for a credential.

Strasburg, the first overall pick of the Nationals in the 2009 draft, missed most of the 2021 season and underwent surgery in July of 2021 to alleviate neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome in his arm.

In 246 Major League games, Strasburg holds a record of 113-61, an ERA of 3.21, and has struck out over 1,700 batters in his career.

Limited $2 Taco Tuesday tickets are still available for the game, and you can purchase those here: https://www.milb.com/fredericksburg/tickets/single-game-tickets#game=669560

Military members also can get free tickets for Wednesday's game, which can also be purchased at the link above.

If you can't make it to Virginia Credit Union Stadium for the game, you can listen live for free, or purchase a subscription to MiLB tv to watch every pitch live.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.