Late Rally Halted in the 9th, Chiccarones Lose 4-3

COLUMBIA, SC - Columbia was able to get their first two runners aboard in the ninth while down a single run, but they couldn't score and rally, losing 4-3 to Myrtle Beach Sunday evening at Segra Park.

Guillermo Quintana walked and then Darryl Collins sliced a single to right to start the bottom of the ninth against Bryan King (S, 4), but those runners stayed put as King shut the door on Los Chiccarones (11-28).

Columbia was able to get within one of Los Pelicanos (28-11) in the eighth inning. Collins doubled to score Quintana and then came around two batters later when Enrique Valdez was feet away from the right field wall. It drew the score to 4-3 in favor of Myrtle Beach.

It took until the sixth for Columbia to get their first hit, but they did it in style. After a pair of walks, Rubendy Jaquez lifted a base knock to left to score Daniel Vazquez to draw Columbia within a pair.

Myrtle Beach kicked off the scoring in the top of the second. Kevin Made and BJ Murray Jr. led off the frame with back-to-back singles before Jacob Wetzel grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home Made and break the scoreless tie. Pete Crow-Armstrong added a homer in the third to give Myrtle Beach a 2-0 lead.

Wetzel was able to add to the lead after back-to-back base knocks turned into a run. Myrtle Beach's final run came off a Felix Stephen's homer, his third of the year.

After the fourth, Eric Cerantola (L, 1-2) headed to the dugout and the bullpen allowed just a single run in five innings of relief.

Following the off day, the Columbia Fireflies will head to Lynchburg to start a 12-game road trip in Virginia. Both starters have yet to be announced for Tuesday evening's contest, which will begin at 6:30 pm.

Columbia returns home June 7 for a 12-game homestand. There will be two giveaway nights, two fireworks night and two Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays as Augusta and Carolina come to town. The middle of June will be highlighted by the return of Negro League Weekend June 17-19. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

