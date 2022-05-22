Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach May 22

May 22, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Eric Cerantola (1-1, 5.19 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Richard Gallardo (2-1, 2.60 ERA).

Tonight is the final of Copa de la Diversíon weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds. Los Chiccarones will take the field against Los Pelicanos to close out the week. It's also Sunday Funday! Frank Mozzicato and Ben Kudrna, the Royals top two 2021 draftees will sign autographs for 15 minutes on the concourse when gates open! After the game, kids can run the bases for free. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

KUDRNA DAZZLES IN DEBUT; FIREFLIES LOSE 5-1: Los Chiccarones de Columbia weren't able to support an excellent start from second round 2021 draftee Ben Kudrna, as they fell to Los Pelicanos 5-1 at Segra Park Saturday evening. Tonight, Los Chiccarones (11-27) had the opportunity to watch another fantastic debut. Ben Kudrna (L, 0-1) had a tough act to follow up when Frank Mozzicato worked three one-hit innings Wednesday, but he was able to leave his own lasting impression on the fans at Segra Park. Kudrna wrung up five hitters, as he retired the first nine batters he faced. In the fourth inning, the righty allowed a single to Pete Crow-Armstrong, which was the lone hit he ceded in his pro debut. Crow-Armstrong advanced to second on a wild pitch and eventually scored off a second wild pitch to break the scoreless tie. Los Pelicanos (27-11) bats got rolling again in the sixth inning. The visiting team recorded three triples in the frame as Crow-Armstrong, Juan Mora, James Triantos and BJ Murray Jr. all scored to increase Myrtle Beach's lead to 5-0.

CLIPPING OUR WINGS: The Fireflies have not faired well against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this season. Columbia has dropped 10 of the first 11 contests against their division rival and have lost the last seven games by a score of 69-19. The stretch of eight games includes a contest where Columbia was no-hit. Through the first 51 games in the two clubs' rivalry, which began in 2021, the Fireflies have won 12 contest against the Chicago Cubs affiliate.

ROLLING ON THE RIVER: Outfielder River Town is currently riding a six-game hitting streak, which matches Guillermo Quintana for the longest hitting streak for a Columbia Fireflies player this season. Quintana's stretch came from May 8-14. Town's own stretch started May 14. Since then, the Lousiana native is 7-22 (.318) with two round trippers and five RBI.

TAKING CONTROL: Guillermo Quintana has emerged as the top bat in the Fireflies order so far this season. After winning the ACL Royals' Player of the Year award in 2021, Quintana switched positions from catcher to first base when he transitioned to full-season baseball. If that weren't enough, he's still found a way to make a significant impact with his bat. After he crushed his team-leading sixth homer to left field in the eighth inning last night, accounting for his team-leading 19th RBI, Quintana is just .019 batting average points shy of owning the Fireflies triple crown.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After three innings of work Thursday night, Willis has allowed a single earned run in his last 11 innings of work. The Georgia native has been lights out in May. Willis has tallied a 0.82 ERA in five outings, lasting 11 frames while punching out 18 hitters and holding opponents to a .086 batting average.

COPA DE LA DIVERSION: This weekend is Copa weekend at Segra Park presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds. The Columbia Fireflies will become Los Chiccarones de Columbia and the Pelicans will become Los Pelicanos de Myrtle Beach. This weekend is a part of the Fireflies Fun for All campaign and is meant to promote the local LatinX Community and the role that that community has in baseball.

COMING UP: The Fireflies head on the road to Virginia for the next two weeks. They'll play Lynchburg and Salem.

