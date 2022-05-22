Augusta Ends Losing Streak in Series Finale

CHARLESTON, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (21-18) escaped the city of Charleston with a win as they held on to defeat the Rvierdogs (26-13) in a thrilling 5-4 victory.

The Riverdogs scored a first-inning run courtesy of Bobby Seymour who singled, scoring ï»¿Carson Williamsï»¿ and putting Charleston ahead 1-0.

But the GreenJackets would take that lead away from them in the next inning as Adam Zebrowski made his mark by sending a two-run homer over the left-center wall to give Augusta the lead at 2-1, Zebrowski's fourth home run of the season.

In the next inning, another run would score for the GreenJackets on a throwing error to plate home Cal Conley, upping the lead to 3-1.

The run production wouldn't stop there for Augusta as they struck again in the fourth inning on a two-out, RBI double by Caleb Durbin to extend the advantage to 4-1.

Charleston would struggle to get anything going against J.J. Niekro who made his first career start and the right-hander delivered with a strong 4.2 innings on the mound allowing just one run with six strikeouts.

He'd set up ï»¿Tyler Owensï»¿ who got the final out of the fifth and would cover the next two innings by putting up zeroes in each frame to keep Augusta's 4-1 lead in hand heading into the eighth.

ï»¿Isrrael De La Cruzï»¿ carried the torch through the eighth inning on the hill by retiring the Riverdogs in order with a pair of strikeouts to take the game into the ninth with the GreenJackets still ahead 4-1.

In the final frame, Augusta scored a key insurance run on a sacrifice fly by Caleb Durbin to score Brian Klein from third, pushing the GreenJackets lead to its largest at 5-1.

That ended up being the difference in the game as the Riverdogs loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth and would clear them on a double by ï»¿Carson Williamsï»¿ to cut the Augusta lead down to one at 5-4. With the tying run now at second and the winning run at the plate, Rob Griswold got Willy Vasquez to pop out in the infield to end the game and deliver a series finale win for the GreenJackets, 5-4.

The Sunday win snapped Augusta's current 5-game losing streak and a 20-game losing streak at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark in Charleston dating back to last season.

ï»¿Tyler Owensï»¿ earned his second victory of the season in relief while handing Ben Peoples the loss for the Riverdogs.

Caleb Durbin led the way offensively for Augusta with two RBIs in the game including his decisive one in the ninth inning to give the GreenJackets an insurance run they needed to win. Adam Zebrowski drove in two runs of his own with his two-run blast in the second while Brandol Mezquita reached 30 with his on-base streak with a third-inning single.

The GreenJackets now return to the confines of SRP Park for the next two weeks, starting with another important series against the first-place Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) starting on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm.

