Stranded Runners Leads to 5-2 Loss at Lake Elsinore

June 15, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Storm evened up the series at two games apiece on Friday night, coming up with timely hits for a 5-2 over the Ports, as Stockton left 11 runners on base.

A tit-for-tat series has developed in this six-game set with Lake Elsinore, as each team has had a convincing win and a close, well-pitched win in alternating fashion. The Storm got three early runs against starter Jefferson Jean in his three innings of work.

A walk, a steal, a base hit, and a double put Lake Elsinore ahead 2-0 in the first. It looked like Stockton had thrown out a runner at the plate, but the umpire ruled that Romeo Sanabria got around the two-handed tag of catcher Carlos Amaya for the Storm's second run. Jean had a clean second inning before a wild pitch plated Lake Elsinore's third run of the game in the third inning.

In the sixth, a triple to left over TJ Schofield-Sam was followed by a sac fly against reliever Tom Riesinger. A double off the wall in right for Leodalis De Viers scored the Storm's fifth run of the night to put them up 5-0.

Stockton stranded two runners in the second, one in the third and fourth, left the bases loaded in the sixth, and stranded two more in the eighth. Not being able to string their hits together and only having two extra base hits would be the difference in the game, as the Ports actually outhit the the Storm 11-8.

The Ports would put a rally together in the ninth, when Jose Escorche singled up the middle to score Amaya who doubled to right to lead off the inning. Even after a double play cleared the bases and took Stockton down to their last out, the Ports started another rally.

Clark Elliot walked and stole second, before Ryan Lasko drove him home on a single to left. Schofield-Sam then singled to center to bring Nate Nankil to the plate as the tying run, but reliever Thomas Balboni struck him out to end the game.

UP NEXT

Game five of the series will have a 5:15 first pitch on Saturday. The Storm will start RHP Miguel Mendez (0-1, 6.35) versus RHP Yunior Tur (0-2, 4.97) for the Ports.

