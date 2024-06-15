Alonso Homers in 2-0 Win Over Grizzlies

June 15, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - Juan Alonso broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the eighth and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes shut out the Fresno Grizzlies on on Friday night at Chukchansi Park, winning 2-0 for their second straight overall victory.

Alonso, who hit a two-run homer in Thursday's win, crushed his second of the series and third of the year, with Wilman Diaz aboard to break a scoreless game against Fresno relieve Kannon Handy (1-1).

Roque Gutierrez (1-1), who gave the Quakes 3.1 innings of scoreless relief on Friday, was removed in favor of Pedro Santillan in the eighth. Santillan left two men stranded in the eighth and then worked around a two-out walk, notching the save in his Rancho debut.

Quakes' starter Christian Zazueta was solid in his second career start for the Quakes, fanning a season-best seven batters over 3.2 innings of scoreless work.

Fresno starter Jack Mahoney was brilliant as well, as he limited the Quakes to just two hits over six scoreless frames.

Rancho finished with just five hits, two of which, went to Kendall George.

The Quakes (28-31) remain two games back of Lake Elsinore (30-29) with five to play in the first half, as the Storm won on Friday night as well. On Saturday, Rancho will send newcomer Sean Linan to the hill in his debut, as he'll be opposed by McCade Brown (0-0) at 6:50pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 18, as they host the Inland Empire 66ers for a six-game home stand, including the final three games of the first half. Tuesday the 18th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website and learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

