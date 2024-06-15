Tacos Shelled 2-0 By Rancho Cucamonga Despite Tena And Mahoney's Sizzling Efforts

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Tacos (35-25) were shelled by the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (28-31) 2-0 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno dropped to 0-5 on Friday home games and 0-4 in two-run affairs at Chukchansi Park. The Tacos stumbled to 16-6 all-time at home against the Quakes, splitting the first four contests of the series. Fresno now sits 3.5 games back of Modesto with five contests left to play in the first half. The Nuts defeated the Visalia Rawhide to end their six-game losing streak.

The Tacos and Quakes traded zeroes for the first seven innings, before Rancho Cucamonga plated the only runs of the contest in the top of the eighth. Nine-hole batter Juan Alonso blasted a two-run bomb to left-center field, his second straight night going deep. The longball was all the Quakes needed for the victory.

Fresno's offense tallied five hits and six walks in the tough defeat. Felix Tena led the charge, going 3-for-3 with a double and stolen base. Tena has reached base safely in 20 straight games and has at least one hit in 19 of those 20 contests. He also has not been retired the last two nights, reaching base safely in nine consecutive plate appearances, dating back to Thursday's game. Caleb Hobson also highlighted the lineup, reaching base three times. He enjoyed a leadoff single, a pair of walks and a stolen base. In his first plate appearance of a game, Hobson is 5-for-11 with five walks and one hit-by-pitch over 17 contests as the leadoff batter.

Tacos' righty Jack Mahoney dazzled for six scoreless innings in a no-decision effort. Mahoney allowed a pair of hits and walks, while punching out six. Kannon Handy (1-1) agonized the loss after permitting the clout in the eighth. Bryson Hammer and Cade Denton wrapped up the final five outs with shutout baseball. Hammer has not given up an earned run in 12 straight games, dating back to May 7th.

Quakes' starter Christian Zazueta struck out seven over three and two-thirds innings in his second outing with the team. Zazueta was tagged for three hits and one walk. Roque Gutierrez (1-1) was awarded the triumph after chucking three and one third frames. Gutierrez whiffed four batters. Pedro Santillan picked up a save in his Rancho Cucamonga debut. Santillan hurled two innings, striking out three. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Tacos (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Felix Tena (3-3, 2B, SB)

- RHP Jack Mahoney (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

- CF Caleb Hobson (1-3, 2 BB, SB)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- LF Juan Alonso (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, CS)

- Quakes Pitching (9.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 14 K)

- CF Kendall George (2-4)

On Deck:

Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 6:50 pm PT Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Fresno Grizzlies

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Sean Linan (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno RHP McCade Brown (0-0, 6.00)

On That Fres-Notes:

The Tacos have permitted a homer in seven straight games, the longest stretch this season.

Former Fresno State star and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper threw out the first pitch.

