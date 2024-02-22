Storming into Year Twenty - Stormers 2024 Promotional Schedule Announced

The Lancaster Stormers have rolled out a full summer calendar of fun for their 20th year at Clipper Magazine Stadium, it was announced today.

As the new logo, Stormers name and artificial playing surface are rolled out in the 20th Anniversary season, some familiar nights as well as some new themes, will become part of the spring and summer fabric at the ballpark.

Included in the Stormers' 63 home dates are the weekly Saturday fireworks shows presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, at least 15 school spirit nights, nine youth sports celebration nights, theme nights for all segments of the community, and WellSpan Health Fun Fridays packed with giveaways and exciting entertainment!

It will all begin on Tuesday, April 30 when the Stormers open the home portion of their schedule against the newly minted Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Not only will the Barnstormers be celebrating their most recent Atlantic League championship, but it will be a night to recognize all four Atlantic League titles that have come to Clipper Magazine Stadium. All three of Lancaster's championship managers - the current skipper, Ross Peeples; Lancaster's native son, Tommy Herr; and four-time playoff skipper Butch Hobson, will be honored prior to the game. While members of the 2023 team will be receiving their championship rings, fans entering the gates will receive a mystery championship item to be announced very soon!

Other featured giveaway items for the year will be a special Father's Day item presented by Haller, a knit hat for Christmas in July presented by Giant and a Super Cylo bobblehead presented by Penn State Health with so many more to come!

This season's school spirit nights include an exciting lineup of schools and districts in Lancaster, Lebanon and Chester Counties! Students, faculty and teachers from the following schools and districts will invade Clipper Magazine Stadium and be honored for their achievements:

Manheim Township (celebrating their 175th anniversary)

Lampeter-Strasburg

Coatesville

Lancaster Country Day School

Mount Calvary

Donegal

ELANCO

Pequea Valley

Annville-Cleona

St. John Neuman

Hempfield

Conestoga Valley

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Lancaster Mennonite

Manheim Christian

We'll also be honoring youth sports teams and leagues with their own special games dedicated to their achievements and participation over the last year:

Baseball

Softball

Basketball

Swim

Lacrosse

Field Hockey

Ice Hockey

Tennis

Football & Cheer

The standout WellSpan Health Fun Friday series will feature entertainment acts like Steve Max, "The Master of Simon Sez," the Tiki Boogie Bros, and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. There will also be a post-game laser light show plus many other crazy exciting Fridays at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Fans can look forward to two special jersey auctions early in the season. The first will be held on Friday night, May 3, as championship week rolls along. Bids will be taken on game worn "Back-to-Back Championship" jerseys presented by PSECU to benefit the Children's Miracle Network. Four weekends later, the club will auction off the 2024 Lebanon County Weekend jerseys presented by Jonestown Bank & Trust as the Stormers assume the identity of the Lebanon Ironmasters. Each of the last two championship runs has begun with a three-game sweep in these orange and gray uniforms.

Among the theme nights on the season are a Margaritaville themed Kick-off to Summer Bash on May 5, Spanish Heritage Night presented by Northwest Bank on May 3, Hershey's Chocolate World Night on June 15, 4-H Night on July 12, a Taylor Swift tribute on July 13, National Ice Cream Day presented by Kreider Farms on July 21, the annual Farm Show presented by Kreider Farms on August 17, Halloween in August on August 23, and a Teddy Bear Toss along with Youth Ice Hockey Night and Salute to Philly Night on August 24. During the Lebanon County Weekend, the ballclub will be honoring the renowned Lebanon Bologna, courtesy of Seltzer's Meats with the first ever Lebanon Bologna Helicopter Drop for fans. There are also familiar annual events like Cylo's Birthday (June 30), the Boy Scout and Girl Scout Sleepovers, Reading with the Stormers (May 18 and 19); Baseball in Education Day (May 23) and Camp Day (July 11).

Of course, there are the weekly events which will occur each week the Stormers are home:

Wednesday

Wet Nose Wednesday-bring your dog to the ballpark!

AAA Central Penn Discount Wednesday - receive $4 off a Field Box Seat with your AAA membership card.

Thursday

Military Thursday - active military and veterans get in free courtesy of Rhoads Energy.

Thirsty Thursday - receive a select 12 oz. $5 craft beer at the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck.

Senior Thursday - fans 55 and older can receive $4 off a Field Box Seat courtesy of A&E Audiology

Post-Game Tennis Ball Toss for prizes presented by PA Lottery

Friday

WellSpan Health Fun Friday - an exciting theme, giveaway or entertainment act every Friday courtesy of WellSpan Health!

Post-Game Tennis Ball Toss for prizes presented by PA Lottery

Kids Run the Bases presented by Domino's

Saturday

FIREWORKS presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Post-Game Tennis Ball Toss for prizes presented by PA Lottery

Sunday

Superhero Sunday presented by Penn State Health - every Sunday Stormers players will wear a superhero themed jersey to honor the superhero kids of our community. We will also welcome different superhero appearances throughout the year!

Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Domino's

Pre-Game Player Autographs presented by Domino's

Kids Run the Bases presented by Domino's

Tickets for all of these exciting promotions and all 63 home games go on sale Friday, February 23rd at 8:30 AM! Check LancasterStormers.com for all of the ticket deals!

