Atlantic League Veteran Scott Kelly Returns

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Scott Kelly. He begins his second season with the Ducks and 10th in professional baseball.

"Scott is the ultimate team player and a versatile option for us, both as an infielder and outfielder," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We look forward to having him back in our clubhouse this season."

Kelly has spent all nine seasons of his professional career in the Atlantic League. He joined the Ducks in August of 2023 and played in 29 games, posting a .347 on-base percentage while totaling six RBIs, 15 runs, 19 hits, four doubles, six stolen bases and eight walks. He finished the season strong as well, reaching base safely in his final 10 games and batting .304 with a .407 OBP during the month of September. The 32-year-old began the season with the Spire City Ghost Hounds, compiling a .320 OBP, 18 RBIs, 41 runs, 44 hits, eight doubles, five steals and 18 walks in 88 games. The College of New Jersey alum saw time at second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield positions in 2023.

The New Jersey native spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Charleston Dirty Birds. In 195 games with the club, he accumulated a .373 OBP, five homers, 60 RBIs, 108 runs, 168 hits, 22 doubles and 38 steals. The first six seasons of his career were all spent with the Somerset Patriots, with whom he reached the postseason five times. Over 784 career games, Kelly has a .244 batting average, a .336 OBP, seven home runs, 190 RBIs, 372 runs, 567 hits, 80 doubles, five triples, 163 stolen bases and 252 walks. His 163 steals rank 10th all-time in Atlantic League history, while his 68 sacrifice bunts are good for second all-time, trailing only Angel Espada (74).

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

