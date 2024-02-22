Revolution Tickets Go on Sale Next Thursday

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution will kick off single-game ticket sales on February 29 with a one-day Leap Year promotion, allowing fans to buy one ticket and get one free. Team officials also announced details of the 2024 Fan Fest, scheduled for Saturday, April 20, featuring a sneak peek of the Revs roster with a 7:00 p.m. exhibition game.

Tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. online at www.yorkrevolution.com, by phone at (717) 801-HITS and in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park. Ticket prices range from $23 to $10, which includes a $2 advance-purchase discount.

The three-time Atlantic League Champion Revolution will host 63 home games at WellSpan Park beginning with Opening Day, Thursday, April 25. Theme nights and special events pack the schedule, including fireworks after nearly every Saturday home game. For more information on the promotional calendar, visit www.yorkrevolution.com/promotions.

For those who can't quite wait until the home opener, the 2024 Fan Fest is set for Saturday, April 20. It will feature an exhibition game against the Susquehanna and Central League All-Star players, as selected by their league managers and coaches. Fan Fest tickets, which will also go on sale next Thursday, will be $5 in the ticket office, $3 for partial-season members, and free for full-season members. Gates will open that day at 6:00 p.m.

The Revs' 17th season will mark the second for manager Rick Forney, who will announce more player signings on Monday, February 26 at 6:00 p.m. on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK.

