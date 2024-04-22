Stormers to Play Final Exhibition Game at Lebanon Valley College

April 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

What: Stormers to Play Final Exhibition Game at Lebanon Valley College

Where: McGill Field on the campus of Lebanon Valley College

When: Monday, April 22, 5:30 PM

Who: This is a free public event. The Lancaster Stormers will host the Black Sox.

About: To promote Lebanon County Weekend, May 31 thru June 2, the Stormers, a.k.a., the Lebanon Ironmasters, will play the last of their six planned exhibition games of the spring at McGill Field. The Stormers are the two-time defending Atlantic League champions.

