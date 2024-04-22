Lucky, Hess Come Through Again

The Lancaster Stormers have won six games they have played as their alter ego, the Lebanon Ironmasters, over the past two seasons.

On Monday, the special connection with Lebanon County continued as the Stormers picked up their only win of the exhibition season with a 9-8 decision over the Black Sox at Lebanon Valley College's McGill Field. The game was shortened to 5 1/2 innings due to darkness.

With the win, Lancaster finished its spring schedule with a 1-2-3 record.

Again, it was the local players who came through in the clutch for the Stormers.

With the team trailing, 8-6, Joseph Carpenter ripped a one-out double to left in the bottom of the fifth. Chris Proctor beat out a dribbler up the third base line, and Cocalico's Nick Lucky drew Lancaster within one with a single into the right field corner. He took second on an error. Trace Loehr tied the game with a grounder to second, and Donegal's Kyle Hess put Lancaster over the top with a single to right center, his third hit of the game.

Ted Stuka survived a one-out error in the sixth to nail down the win.

Third baseman Edwin Tavarez almost singlehandedly built the lead for the Black Sox. The New Jersey native torched a two-run triple to left off Nile Ball in the third inning, then greeted Carter Raffield with a grand slam in the fourth.

Along with Hess, Lucky, Carpenter, Trace Loehr and Cristian Santana had multi-hit games for the Stormers. The club totaled 12 hits on the evening.

The game was held at LVC to promote Lebanon County Weekend, scheduled May 31-June 2 when the club hosts the Charleston Dirty Birds at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster will hold workouts the next two days before heading to Long Island on Thursday to take on the Ducks at 6:35. Brad Markey is slated to make the start for Lancaster against Long Island's Wei-Yin Chen. The game will be streamed on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:30.

