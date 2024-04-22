Offense Explodes to Third Straight Exhibition Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 18-2 on Monday afternoon in game three of spring training at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Black Sox plated a run in the first inning on a passed ball. However, the Ducks responded with a four-run bottom of the frame, courtesy of a Jackie Bradley Jr. two-run home run to right field and a pair of run-scoring wild pitches that plated Frank Schwindel and Chance Sisco.

Two more runs scored for the Flock in the second on Nick Heath's RBI double to right and a sac fly to left from Bradley Jr. A three-run third, highlighted by RBI doubles from Tyler Dearden and Aaron Antonini plus an RBI single by Kevin Higgins, made it 9-1 Long Island.

Dearden launched a solo home run over the right field wall in the fifth to run the score to 10-1. A four-run seventh, highlighted by Dearden's bases loaded walk, an RBI single by Rixon Wingrove and a two-run single by Antonini, ballooned the lead to 14-1. An RBI single by Scott Kelly, a two-run double by Kendon Strachan and a bases loaded hit by pitch of Dearden rounded out the scoring for the ducks in the eighth.

Daniel Corcino started for the Ducks and pitched three innings, allowing a run on four hits while striking out five. Emilio Marquez, Ramon Santos, John LaRossa, Sam Delaplane, Trevor Bettencourt and Matt Seelinger each threw one inning in relief. The pitching staff combined to allow two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out 14.

The Ducks wrap up their spring training schedule on Tuesday afternoon when they face the Long Island Black Sox once again. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:30. Admission is free for Ducks full season ticket holders, while a $5 donation to the QuackerJack Foundation will apply for all other fans. Tickets must be purchased at the box office on the day of the game.

Following spring training, the Ducks will begin the 2024 season, presented by Catholic Health, on Thursday, April 25, at 6:35 p.m. with Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Gates will open at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders), and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Beach Towels, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions prior to the game against the Lancaster Stormers. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX .

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

