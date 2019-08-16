'Stormers Stumble after Early Lead

August 16, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





The Lancaster Barnstormers struck for five early runs against the York Revolution on Friday night but were unable to hold on, losing, 6-5, in the opener of a three-game weekend series.

Lancaster is now 2-2 on its current six-game road swing.

Joe Terdoslavich and Andrew Aplin lined back-to-back singles with one out in the first inning, and the Barnstormers were able to cash in on the opportunity when K.C. Hobson smoked a two-out double inside the first base bag.

The Barnstormers continued to get to Duke von Schamann in the second. Anderson De La Rosa led off with a home run over the big wall in left. Darian Sandford and Gift Ngoepe followed with singles, and Sandford was able to score from third on a foul pop up caught by first baseman Isaias Tejeda with his back to the plate.

York countered with a single run off starter Nate Reed in the bottom of the third, but the Barnstormers stretched the lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth. Singles by De La Rosa, Sandford and Gindl loaded the bases. Terdoslavich produced Lancaster's fourth run with a sacrifice fly. Sandford scored all the way from second on a muffed pickoff, and the Barnstormers found themselves up, 5-1.

Reed was unable to last the fifth. With two outs and two on board, Tejeda raked a double to left, scoring one. Melky Mesa followed with a single to right, cutting the lead to 5-4. Angelys Nina chased Reed with a single into right before Alejandro Chacin ended the inning with Ryan Dent flying out to center.

However, Chacin (1-4) was unable to secure the lead in the sixth. Justin Trapp drilled a double into the left field corner and scored when Dotel bounced a single into left. Chacin walked Telvin Nash, and the Barnstormers went to Matt Marksberry to counter left-handed Carlos Franco. Marksberry won that battle, getting a 3-6 force out. He could not get through Tejeda, however, as the York first baseman singled up the middle to drive home the decisive run.

The Barnstormers managed only one baserunner over the final five innings, a single by Ngoepe in the sixth. Robert Carson (3-0) notched the win. Jameson McGrane struck out the side in the ninth for his 15th save.

Game two of the series comes up on Saturday evening. Lefty Jared Lakind (5-5) will take the hill for the 'Stormers against right-hander Ricky Schafer (2-1). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: Aplin has hit safely in 24 of 25...Terdoslavich has a seven-game streak...The hit off Marksberry was the first he has allowed since July 17...Gindl picked up his 70th RBI and Terdoslavich his 60th...The Barnstormers have outscored their opponents, 22-12, on the trip.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.