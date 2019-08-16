20th Ducks Alumnus Promoted to Major Leagues

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The San Francisco Giants promoted 2018 Long Island Ducks left-handed pitcher Fernando Abad to the Major Leagues on Thursday. He pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning in the Giants 7-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, thereby becoming the 20th player in Ducks history to reach the MLB level after playing on Long Island.

Abad made 19 relief appearances with the Ducks during the 2018 season. He compiled a 1-0 record with a 0.48 ERA and two saves, yielding just two runs (one earned) over 18.2 innings of work. The southpaw surrendered just 15 hits and five walks while striking out 23 batters and holding opponents to a .208 batting average. He began his Ducks career with 13 consecutive scoreless appearances and struck out at least one batter in 16 of his 19 games. The Dominican Republic native made five postseason appearances as well, giving up just one run on three hits in seven innings while striking out eight. His three scoreless innings of relief in Game Five of the Liberty Division Championship Series at Somerset helped the Ducks earn their third consecutive division title.

The 33-year-old was signed by the San Francisco Giants on February 28. He pitched six scoreless innings over three appearances with Double-A Richmond in the Eastern League to begin 2019 before being promoted to Triple-A Sacramento of the Pacific Coast League. In 38 appearances with the River Cats, he accrued a 2-3 record with a 3.07 ERA, 13 saves and 49 strikeouts to just four walks over 44 innings. Abad returns to the Major Leagues for the first time since 2017 with the Boston Red Sox. 2019 represents his ninth season at the MLB level and sixth Major League club (Astros, Nationals, Athletics, Twins, Red Sox).

Following is the complete list of Ducks players to reach MLB after playing on Long Island:

PLAYER YEAR(S) WITH DUCKS PROMOTED BY PROMOTION YEAR

Fernando Abad 2018 San Francisco Giants 2019

Wilkin Castillo 2018 Miami Marlins 2019

Henderson Alvarez 2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2017

Quintin Berry 2017 Milwaukee Brewers 2017

Tim Melville 2017 Minnesota Twins 2017

Rich Hill 2015 Boston Red Sox 2015

Scott Rice 2008 New York Mets 2013

Lew Ford 2009, 2011-Present Baltimore Orioles 2012

Kip Wells 2010 San Diego Padres 2012

Justin Hampson 2010 New York Mets 2012

Joey Gathright 2010 Boston Red Sox 2011

Robinson Cancel 2010 Houston Astros 2011

Erick Almonte 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2011

Jay Gibbons 2008 Los Angeles Dodgers 2010

Mel Stocker 2006 Milwaukee Brewers 2007

Nelson Figueroa 2006 New York Mets 2008

Ken Ray 2002 Atlanta Braves 2006

Bill Pulsipher 2004 St. Louis Cardinals 2005

Pedro Borbon Jr. 2003 St. Louis Cardinals 2003

Carlos Baerga 2001 Boston Red Sox 2002

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

