Stormers Strike Late to Take See-Saw Series Finale

May 26, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 5-4 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

A two-out, two-run single up the middle by Ryan McBroom in the third inning gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead. The Stormers answered and pulled even in the fourth on a wild pitch that scored Shawon Dunston Jr. and an RBI double by Gaige Howard.

Justin Farmer's sac fly gave Lancaster a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth, but a two-run double by Aaron Antonini in the bottom half put the Ducks back on top 4-3. The Stormers leapfrogged back in front for good in the eighth on a two-out, two-run double down the right field line by Kyle Kasser.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Stephen Woods Jr. pitched five innings for the Ducks, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five. Nile Ball lasted six innings for the Stormers, conceding four runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts. Augie Sylk (2-2) got the win after pitching a scoreless seventh inning, working around a hit and a walk. Trevor Bettencourt (1-1) took the loss, yielding two runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. James Hoyt picked up his first save of the season despite allowing a walk and hitting two batters in the ninth.

Ivan Castillo and Tyler Dearden each had two hits and a run to lead the Ducks offense.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Gastonia Baseball Club. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). As fans exit the ballpark following the game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Francesco's Trattoria East Islip. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (2-1, 4.50) gets the start for the Ducks against Gastonia righty Ryan Conroy (1-2, 5.50).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX . Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball .

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

