Gastonia Takes Advantage of 4 SMD Errors; Wins 5th Straight Game

May 26, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Baseball Club News Release







Gastonia defeated Southern Maryland 6-5 on Saturday night, taking advantage of four Blue Crab errors to win its fifth straight game.

Two of the four Southern Maryland miscues took place in the opening frame.

Jack Reinheimer and Josh Stowers led things off against right-hander Alex Merithew by hitting grounders to third base. Ian Yetsko's throw was too low on the Reinheimer grounder and far above Gabe Wurtz's leaping attempt after Stowers rolled one over to the hot corner.

After the two consecutive throwing errors on Yetsko, Gastonia cashed in with a Kevin Watson Jr RBI single and a Dean Miller bases-loaded walk.

The Club entered the bottom of the first already trailing 3-0 after starter LJay Newsome allowed three runs on three hits, so the two errors helped make it a 3-2 deficit for the home team.

Gastonia tied the game when Patrick Mazeika brought in Watson Jr with a groundout in the third inning, and it remained 3-3 heading into the fifth.

With two on and two out, Eric De La Rosa crushed a line drive into the left-center field gap, plating Watson Jr and Mazeika to give Gastonia its first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Club held a 5-4 lead in the eighth, which is where the other two Southern Maryland errors came into play.

De La Rosa hit a slow grounder to third, which Yetsko booted while moving to his left. This was the third baseman's third error of the contest.

Reliever Jason Creasy tried picking off De La Rosa at first, and in doing so threw the ball down the right-field line for error No. 4.

After De La Rosa went first-to-third on the errant throw, Dean Miller drove him in with an opposite-field single.

That insurance run proved to be significant, as Gastonia's closer Phoenix Sanders allowed one run in the ninth before striking out Anthony Brocato to record his fifth save of the season.

Gastonia improved to 19-8 after winning its fifth straight game and being the victors in 11 of its past 12 contests.

The Club will look to win its sixth straight series on Sunday night against the Blue Crabs, with first pitch at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.