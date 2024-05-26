Revs Unable to Tame Hawks Offense in Sunday's Slugfest

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution and Staten Island FerryHawks faced off in a slugfest on Sunday afternoon with the FerryHawks taking the division lead back with a 12-7 win.

Things got off to a good start as after a rough first inning in his previous outing, Revs lefty Ethan Lindow retired the side in order in the first inning.

His offense gave him an early cushion with Matt McDermott leading York's half of the first with a triple to right. Two batters later, David Washington conquered the left field Arch Nemesis yet again, blasting his 10th home run in just 21 games as a Rev and spotting them an early 2-0 lead.

Staten Island answered quickly, rattling off four consecutive hits in the top of the second inning. The latter two of that stretch were a pair of back-to-back home runs. Robert Brooks hit a three-run shot over the Nemesis and Ben Norman followed with his second home run in as many games on a drive to right, suddenly putting the FerryHawks up 4-2.

After the first two reached for York in the second inning, the Revs evened the game with a pair of productive outs. An RBI ground out by Brandt Broussard followed by a Ciaran Devenney sacrifice fly tied things up at four apiece.

Lindow escaped a bases loaded jam in the third and started the fourth inning but was lifted after a walk and single to begin the frame. Debuting lefty Neil Lang entered in his place and was greeted with a double steal putting two in scoring position. That set up a pair of runs which scored on an RBI groundout by Nate Scantlin and a single by Taylor Motter.

The FerryHawks added another pair in the fifth on yet another home run for Brooks, this time a two-run shot to right center making it 8-4 after five.

York started its attempt to chip away in the bottom of the sixth as Colton Welker walked and Kobe Kato drove him home with a two-out triple to right on the ninth pitch of his at-bat against starter Mike Shawaryn, cutting the deficit to 8-5.

Moises Lugo entered for the seventh but allowed his first run since his first outing of the season, as Norman singled home Brooks who had doubled one batter earlier.

Two more runs scored in the eighth on a Pablo Sandoval single up the middle against lefty Denny Bentley, putting Staten Island up 11-5.

York tried to string together a rally in the eighth against reliever Bryan Warzek. The Revs loaded the bases with two outs on a trio of walks before Devenney worked a full count and walked to force in a run.

After the FerryHawks opted for closer Robbie Baker, McDermott narrowly beat out an infield single up the middle, plating another run and cutting the margin to 11-7 before Baker struck out Donovan Casey to strand the bases loaded.

Staten Island snuck one more run across in the top of the ninth on a dropped pop up with the infield fly rule in effect. York got the final out of the inning on a force at second base, but the home plate umpire deemed that the runner had crossed before the out was recorded.

Jacob Rhinesmith ripped a two-out single in the ninth but Welker flied out to the warning track in deep center field to end the game.

Now a game back of first place at 16-12, York will look to earn a four-game split on Monday afternoon when Aaron Fletcher takes the hill, opposed by Staten Island lefty Aaron Leasher at 2 PM. The Memorial Day Matinee features a Memorial Day Picnic. It is also a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers day. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The Revs bullpen allowed six runs (five earned) in Sunday's game after allowing just two runs in its previous 27.2 innings. Lugo's run snapped a nine-outing scoreless streak spanning 8.2 innings; he allowed just four hits on that stretch. Bentley was tagged with two runs after allowing just one run in his previous seven appearances. Frankie Bartow yielded an unearned run in the ninth snapping a four-outing scoreless streak; he has still allowed an earned run just once in his last eight appearances. McDermott added to his league-highs with a 25-game on-base streak, his fourth triple, and 41 hits on the season after a 3-for-5 performance which extended his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games. McDermott has multiple hits in 10 of the last 12 including five three-hit efforts in his last seven. Washington now has 10 homers and 26 RBI in his first 21 games with York; he has now recorded an extra-base hit in eight of his last ten games with 11 total extra-base hits on that stretch. Welker went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and three runs scored and has now hit safely in nine straight starts and 10 of his 11 total starts. Kato reached base all four times, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI triple; he is now 7-for-12 with a pair of triples in his last four games.

