Revs Grind out Big Extra Inning Win at Staten Island, Increase Division Lead

June 15, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Staten Island, NY): The York Revolution clawed back to force extras and grabbed a nail biting 6-5 victory in 11 innings on Friday night over the Staten Island FerryHawks at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. The win is the third straight for the Revs who increase their division lead to 3.0 games over Lancaster with 18 remaining in the first half.

York struck first with a run in the top of the first inning. Rudy Martin Jr reached on a double down the left field line and stole third before scoring on Colton Welker's sac fly to right for an early 1-0 lead.

Staten Island tied it in the bottom of the first on a Pablo Sandoval double to right center before a rain delay of nearly an hour halted play as storms hit the New York area.

Revs starter Jon Olsen was lifted after just three batters faced due to the delay, but Will Stewart came out of the bullpen to provide 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit while striking out six.

Mike Berglund broke the 1-1 tie with an RBI double down the right field line in the top of the fifth, putting York ahead 2-1.

Neil Lang tossed a scoreless fifth and sixth but was hurt by a leadoff walk to David Melfi in the bottom of the seventh. Lang retired the next two batters before being replaced by Tom Sutera, who was greeted by a two-run homer to center off the bat of Luis Castro giving Staten Island a 3-2 lead.

York rallied in the ninth as David Washington worked a key walk and Donovan Casey placed a double down the right field line. That set the table for Jacob Rhinesmith who tied the game with a sac fly to center, evening the score at 3-3.

The Revs grabbed a lead in the tenth, taking advantage of a two-out throwing error by shortstop Abiatal Avelino, but Staten Island drew even in the bottom of the tenth as Castro drove in his third of the game with a sac fly to center.

Martin Jr dropped down a perfect bunt on the first pitch of the 11th resulting in a throwing error by Sandoval from third base. That allowed Matt McDermott to score, giving the Revs a 5-4 lead right away. Martin Jr was eventually thrown out attempting to steal third base, his first caught stealing after a Revs record 23 successful stolen base attempts to begin the year. With the bases empty and two outs, Washington took matters into his own hands by crushing a tape measure home run to right center that bounced into the Hudson River, giving York an insurance run and a 6-4 lead on his 16th of the season, tied for the league lead, and his third in the past two nights.

Sutera allowed a two-out RBI single to Alejandro De Aza and an infield single by Drew Maggi in the bottom of the 11th but struck out pinch hitter Nate Scantlin to finish off the thrilling win. Sutera (2-1) handled the final 4.1 innings out of the York bullpen to notch the victory.

York improves to 3-1 in extra innings (2-1 on the road) while playing their third 11-inning game in the past seven contests.

It is York's third straight win after dropping the opening game of their current road trip, as they improve to 17-8 on the road this season. The three-game division lead matches a season best while the 28-17 record is a franchise best through 45 games. The win was also Rick Forney's 99th as manager of the Revs.

York will go for a fourth straight win on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2024

Revs Grind out Big Extra Inning Win at Staten Island, Increase Division Lead - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.