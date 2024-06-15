Rockers Streaking with Another Win over Lancaster

June 15, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LANCASTER, Pa. - The High Point Rockers won their seventh straight game, downing the Lancaster Stormers 3-1 on Saturday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

It was another outstanding pitching performance as four Rockers pitchers held the Stormers to five hits and a single run while walking two and striking out nine.

Ryan Grotjohn continued his hot hitting, singling home Ben Aklinski in the first to give the Rockers a 1-0 lead. That lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth when Zander Wiel singled to lead off the inning before catcher Brian Parreira blasted a two-run homer, his fourth of the year.

High Point starter Cam Bedrosian (W, 2-0) tossed six shutout innings, holding the Stormers to four hits while walking two and striking out five. After walking Lancaster third baseman Trace Loehr in the third inning, Bedrosian retired 11 straight Stormers through the end of the sixth.

Zach Muckenhirn relieved Bedrosian in the seventh and allowed a double to Gaige Howard. Howard moved to third on a ground out to third and then scored on Jack Conley's groundout to third.

Lancaster starting pitcher Carsie Walker (L, 2-3) went six innings and walked three while allowing six hits and three runs.

Ryan Meisinger put the Stormers down in order in the eighth as did Jameson McGrane (S, 9) in the ninth to earn his ninth save of the season.

The Rockers will go for an eighth straight victory in the series finale on Sunday at 3 o'clock at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

NOTES: High Point's pitching staff shutout Lancaster for the first 15 and 1/3 innings of the series before the Stormers tallied a run in the seventh inning Saturday. . .Ryan Grotjohn has hit in 11 straight games is hitting .487 (19 of 39) during the streak. .. High Point's starting pitchers have allowed just one run over the last three starts, a span of 18 innings. .. In Lancaster, Neil Ramirez (Friday) and Cam Bedrosian (Saturday) have allowed five hits over 12 innings and no runs in their 12 innings. .. High Point's seven-game winning streak is its longest since winning eight straight from May 2-9, 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.