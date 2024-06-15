Bedrosian Limits Lancaster

The High Point Rockers pitching staff continued to prove itself to be the Atlantic League's dominant force at the moment.

Cam Bedrosian fired six shutout innings as the Rockers handed the previously streaking Lancaster Stormers their third straight loss, 3-1, Saturday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium. It was the seventh straight win for the Rockers.

With the loss, the Stormers now trail the York Revolution by four games in the North race with 18 left to play. The two teams face each other head-to-head six times down the stretch. All games will be in York.

Bedrosian (2-0) yielded four hits over his six innings, all in the first three frames. Double plays helped him in the first and second. In the third, Kyle Kasser singled to left, and Trace Loehr picked up a one-out walk. The former Angels and Phillies right-hander got the final two outs on fly balls and never surrendered another baserunner in working the first six innings of the night.

High Point took a 1-0 lead off Carsie Walker (2-3) in the top of the first inning. Martin Figueroa reached on an infield single and was forced at second by Ben Aklinski for the second out. Colin Moran lined a single into right field, advancing Aklinski. Ryan Grotjohn drove a single into center to score Aklinski with the run.

Brian Parreira slugged his fourth homer of the season with Zander Wiel aboard in the fourth for the other two High Point runs.

After being shut out for the first 15 innings of the series, the Stormers finally broke through against Zach Muckenhirn in the seventh. Gaige Howard cracked a double into the left field corner and scored on ground outs by newcomer Damon Dues and Jack Conley. Howard's double represented Lancaster's only baserunner in the final 6 2/3 innings.

Jack Labosky (3-1) will take the hill for the Stormers on Sunday afternoon against former big league right-hander Taylor Guerrieri (2-2). The game will be broadcast live on FloBaseball and Blue Ridge Cable 11, beginning at 3:00.

NOTES: Joseph Carpenter reached Bedrosian for a double in the first inning, his 15th of the season...That ties him with Long Island's Tyler Dearden for the league lead...Ted Stuka extended his scoreless streak to seven appearances and eight innings...He has yielded only two hits in that time while striking out 15...James Hoyt has thrown 9 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run.

