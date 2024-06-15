Gastonia Strikes Back to Make Series 3-2 on Star Wars Night

LEXINGTON, KY - It comes down to the 9th inning for the third night in a row as the Legends look to secure at least a series tie in front of over 3,000 fans on Star Wars night at Legends Field in Lexington. A pitching staff of Jose Acuna, Joe Joe Rodriguez, Osiris German, and Carlos Martinez have held the offensive powerhouse Gastonia Baseball Club to just 5 runs. The Legends offense started the night hot scoring two runs in the first but added just 2 runs after, one in the third and one in the 5th.

Down to 2 outs and two strikes with the game still one swing away from tying or taking the lead. Aldenis Sanchez and Korry Howell have both homered in this situation the last 2 nights, tonight Howell finds himself in the same situation again, unfortunately, the walk off streak ends at two with a great pitch from Phoenix Sanders to finish the game and get his first save of the year.

The newest Legend continues to make a major impact on the offense in his second game with the Legends. After clubbing a 430-foot walkoff grandslam to give the Legends a win in game 4, Korry Howell picked up where he left off last night hitting a leadoff double to open the offense for the Legends today. After that double, Howell would come around to open the days scoring. He also added a walk to his line.

Howell is in his 7th year of professional baseball and is a career .230 hitter. The Chicago native was drafted in 2017 by the Royals in the 19th round before deciding to return to college where he had an amazing season and was drafted in the 12th round by the Brewers. He spent several years as a very good bat in the lineup and an even better defensive glove for several AA teams before making his way to the Atlantic League.

He spent the first month of the season with Staten Island before making his way to Lexington for his Legendary debut series. Expect to see an amazing glove in left field as well as an important bat towards the top of the Legends lineup for the rest of the year.

The Legends move to 14-32 on the year, while Gastonia moves to 31-15, and hold a 2-game lead for first in the division.

The Legends will host Game 4 of this 6-game series Sunday, June 16th at 2:00 P.M.

