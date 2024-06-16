Revs Denied Sweep But Maintain Four-Game Division Lead

(Staten Island, NY): The York Revolution were denied a sweep and saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with a 6-4 loss to the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday afternoon at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Despite the loss, York completes a winning road trip (4-2) and maintains its four-game division lead with 16 to play in the season's first half.

York scored in the top of the first inning for the fifth time in six games on the trip. Matt McDermott started off the day by reaching on a pop fly lost in the sunlight for a base hit and stole second. After a walk to Rudy Martin Jr, McDermott advanced to third on Colton Welker's line out to right. David Washington was plunked by the first pitch he saw from spot starter Nate Griep to load the bases, and Donovan Casey brought McDermott home with a fielder's choice grounder to short.

Revs starter Michael Horrell retired 10 of his first 11 batters faced but allowed the tying run on a two-out RBI single to right by Nate Scantlin in the bottom of the fourth.

Nate Roe, added by Staten Island prior to Sunday's game, kept the Revs scoreless through 3.2 innings after entering in the second, including a stretch of six consecutive outs via strikeout, but allowed a two-out double by Martin Jr and an RBI single to left by Welker as the Revs went back in front, 2-1 in the fifth.

Staten Island took the lead for good with a five-run fifth. David Melfi led off with a first pitch double to left center for his second hit as a pro and nine-hole hitter Kyle Dernedde blooped a single to set the table. Horrell was unable to stab Kolby Johnson's bunt as the bases were loaded with no outs. Alejandro De Aza singled to left, tying the game again. Back-to-back two-run doubles from Pablo Sandoval and Luis Castro followed as the FerryHawks suddenly led 6-2.

York rallied in the seventh, loading the bases with three walks from reliever Jimmie Sherfy. Casey smoked a two-run single into left, bringing the Revs within 6-4 while extending his hitting streak to nine games. The Revs were unable to draw closer, however, having runners caught stealing between second and third in both the seventh and eighth innings.

Frankie Bartow, activated from the injured list prior to Sunday's game, returned to the mound for the first time since May 30 and finished the seventh on one pitch as catcher Mike Berglund threw out Castro attempting to steal third.

Will Carter tossed a perfect eighth out of the Revs bullpen.

Notes: Casey (three RBI) overtakes Washington for second in the league with 45 RBI on the year. York stole seven bases for the second consecutive game, a franchise first. Three players (McDermott, Martin Jr, Casey) all had two steals apiece. The Revs lead the league with 128 steals as a team. The Revs fall to 29-18, still holding the best record through 47 games in franchise history. Staten Island ended a seven-game losing streak.

Up Next: York hosts Hagerstown in the opener of a nine-game homestand Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with LHP Ethan Lindow scheduled to make the start for the Revs. Promotions include Senior Fair presented by Capital Blue Cross with FREE Carousel rides for seniors, Post-game seniors stroll the bases, and WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

