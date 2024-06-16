Jemison Shines as Legends Lose 12-7

LEXINGTON, KY - An offensive slugfest that featured 7 homeruns and 19 runs scored sees Gastonia seal a 4-2 series win.

Lexington's pitching had shined in the last 3 games of this series, but the explosive offense of Gastonia wouldn't be dimmed in this last game. The offense for the Legends played well as well including 13 hits headlined by two homeruns on the day from Drew Jemison.

Jemison is in his second year of professional baseball and his first with the Legends. The New York native joined the Staten Island FerryHawks last summer after graduating from St Thomas Aquinas college in New York. In college he hit over .300 in each of his last three years. In Staten Island the young 22 year old played just 13 games before joining Lexington this season.

He's off to a blazing hot start hitting up over .290 in his first 32 games.

Drew Jemison has never really been known as a power hitter, never having hit more than 2 homeruns in a season prior to this year. After today's two homeruns, he has 6 on the year already. Both of his homeruns were hit at exactly 95 mph exit velocity and his first homerun was his first to right field this year. Jemison is one of 4 Lexington batters hitting over .290 this year, and looks to get this Legends team into contention for more wins as the season goes on..

The Legends move to 14-33 on the year, while Gastonia moves to 32-15, and hold a 2 game lead for first in the division.

The Legends will host game 1 of a 3 game series with Charleston on Tuesday at 6:45 PM. Tickets available now at LexingtonLegends.com.

