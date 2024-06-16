Neff Stifles FerryHawks as Revs Increase First Place Lead

(Staten Island, NY): Zach Neff spun six scoreless innings as the York Revolution won their fourth straight, 7-4 over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Saturday night at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. The first place Revs (29-17) increase their lead in the North Division to four games with 17 to play in the first half and will go for a sweep on Sunday.

In support of Neff, York's offense battered 12 hits including three home runs while stealing a whopping seven bases. It was also a milestone win as it marked Rick Forney's 100th victory as Revs manager.

The Revs went to work in the top of the second, scoring three times off Hawks starter Aaron Leasher (4-2) who entered with the league's second-lowest ERA, having allowed just two runs combined over his previous three starts and none in his previous two outings.

Jacob Rhinesmith got the ball rolling with a single and moved to second on a balk. Alfredo Reyes smacked an RBI single to left, bringing home Rhinesmith with the game's first run. Reyes scored when center fielder Ben Norman dropped a fly ball, and after another error, Colton Welker lashed an RBI double down the left field line, spotting the Revs a 3-0 lead.

Donovan Casey singled and stole second to lead off the third, scoring on a bloop hit to left by Rhinesmith (3-for-4) when left fielder Alejandro De Aza fumbled the ball for the FerryHawks' third error of the night.

Neff (3-3) was sensational, allowing just five hits (four singles) over a career-high six shutout innings in his first scoreless outing.

York added on with a trio of solo homers, all to the same area in right center. Welker drove an opposite field bomb in the fourth. Trey Martin did the same to lead off the seventh. David Washington capped an eight-pitch at-bat and the Revs' scoring for the night with a skyscraping blast in the eighth for his league-leading 17th of the year and fourth in three nights.

Nelvin Correa tossed scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, having now worked scoreless ball in six of his seven appearances this season including five straight.

Denny Bentley quickly recorded the first two outs in the ninth, but Staten Island rallied with three consecutive singles to produce a run, while a pair of walks force in another run, and a two-run single up the middle by De Aza suddenly cut the lead to 7-4 with the tying run at the plate. Bentley ultimately coaxed Norman into a game-ending fly out to center, securing the victory for the Revs.

Notes: York's seven steals comes two nights after the Revs registered eight steals which was one shy of a team record. The Revs improve to 18-8 on the road. Their 29-17 overall mark continues the best start to a season in franchise history. Their four-game division lead is their largest since 2019. Forney moves closer to another milestone as Saturday's win was the 987th of his managerial career, now just 13 shy of 1,000.

Up Next: York RHP Michael Horrell (2-1, 3.81) faces Staten Island spot starter Nate Griep (0-0, 5.62) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:10 p.m.

