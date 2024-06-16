Ducks Offense Leads Way to Series Win over Flying Boxcars

June 16, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 8-1 in the rubber game of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the second inning against Hagerstown starting pitcher Marvin Gorgas by way of an RBI single off the bat of JC Encarnacion. The Flying Boxcars tied the game at one in the third versus Ducks starter Jimmy Robbins courtesy of Cito Culver's run-scoring base knock.

The Flock scored three times in the fifth for a 4-1 advantage highlighted by a sacrifice fly from Tyler Deraden, an RBI double by Frank Schwindel, and a run-scoring base hit from Chance Sisco. The visitors plated two more runs in the sixth on Manuel Geraldo's sacrifice and a double steal by Ivan Castillo and Travis McGarry and a throwing error to second base surrendered by Hagerstown catcher Tyler Hill. Long Island closed the scoring out in the seventh on Castillo's RBI base hit and a run-scoring free pass with three Ducks on the pond issued to Scott Kelly.

Robbins (1-2) earned his first victory in a Ducks uniform with the quality start as the southpaw allowed just one run on seven hits in six innings pitched, walking one while striking out four. Gorgas (1-4) was tagged with the loss after giving up four runs on six hits in five innings on the mound, walking two and striking out three.

Schwindel and Castillo led the way at the plate with two hits, an RBI and a run scored apiece.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday night to begin a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Drake's Cakes. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (2-3, 4.99) gets the nod for the Flock versus FerryHawks righty Cam Hill (0-1, 13.50).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.